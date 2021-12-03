Will there likely be more Covid-19 variants in the future?

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant caused panic last week when SA scientists and health experts announced it had been detected in parts of the country, many people wondered whether more variants could be on the horizon.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that more variants could develop.

“We expect new variants to continue to emerge wherever the virus is spreading. Vaccination remains critical to protect those in our communities at high risk of hospitalisation and death, to reduce strain on the health system and to help slow transmission.”

All health and safety protocols should be observed, such as wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing.

“These non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) are still proven to prevent the spread of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses.”

The institute said further studies are being done on the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant. “It is likely that vaccines will still offer high levels of protection against hospitalisation and death.”

Experts at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a global leader in Covid-19 research, said as long as Covid-19 spreads through the population, mutations will continue to happen and variants will evolve.

“New variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are detected every week. Most come and go — some persist but don’t become more common, some increase in the population for a while and then fizzle out.

“When a change in the infection pattern first pops up it can be very hard to tell what’s driving the trend — changes to the virus or changes in human behaviour. It is worrisome that similar changes to the spike protein are arising independently on multiple continents,” said Dr Stuart Ray, vice chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics at university's school of medicine.