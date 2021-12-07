South Africa

Gauteng ‘courier van robbers’ intercepted on N3 with hostages

07 December 2021 - 10:23
The suspects were allegedly caught red-handed after hijacking a courier van. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Seven people suspected of carrying out a spate of courier van robberies were cornered and arrested during an alleged hijacking on the N3 highway in Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Bonnie Nxumalo said the police, a vehicle-tracking firm and security companies were involved in the bust after getting information that the suspects were driving on the N3 highway on Monday.

Nxumalo said the gang was travelling in a VW Polo and a Nissan Almera.

“Information was operationalised and the team proceeded to the highway, where they discovered that the suspects had allegedly hijacked a Toyota Quantum on the N3 highway in Germiston.

“The hijacked vehicle was spotted on the N3 in Alberton near the Heidelberg offramp, escorted by two vehicles.

“All vehicles were intercepted and the team rescued the minibus taxi driver and his passenger who were allegedly held hostage,” said Nxumalo.

She said the VW Polo was linked to a courier van robbery in Mondeor in October.

Seven men, aged between 28 and 50, were arrested and charged with carjacking, possession of suspected stolen property and kidnapping. They are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court soon. 

TimesLIVE

