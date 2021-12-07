South Africa

Police uncover 'clandestine drug lab' in Soweto

07 December 2021 - 10:20
Officers from the crime intelligence unit raided the suspected drug laboratory.
Image: Saps

Gauteng police have uncovered an alleged drug laboratory on a property in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers from the crime intelligence unit pounced on the property on Monday after receiving information that a house in Naledi was being used as a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory.

“Inside the premises, police found two shacks. In one of the shacks, police found equipment suspected to be used for manufacturing Mandrax tablets,” Masondo said.

He said a variety of equipment, including an industrial machine and buckets containing ingredients used in the manufacturing process, were recovered.

“The street value of the final product is yet to be determined.”

One suspect was arrested.

“The fight against the scourge of drugs and substance abuse remains one of the priorities for the police in Gauteng. I appreciate the vigilance displayed by police that led to the recovery and the subsequent closing down of the place that is manufacturing drugs in Soweto,” said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

“We believe there are more people involved in this drug lab and we will ensure they are also hunted down and brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

