South Africa

Mom who 'sold naked pictures of daughter, 4, on web' awaits indictment

08 December 2021 - 17:19
A Cape Town mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court.
Image: Philani Nombembe

A Cape Town mother arrested for allegedly selling pictures of her naked four-year-old daughter on the dark web had her case postponed again on Wednesday.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her minor child, appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to December 20 for an indictment and summary of facts.

The woman’s arrest followed an FBI trap.

“The FBI picked this up on the internet and an agent from Homeland Security acted as a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel via geotagging,” said Ntabazalila. “She received payments via PayPal.”

Cape Town councillor Angus McKenzie was not pleased with the postponement.

“The delay in this matter and the rigmarole surrounding it is indicative of a justice system that has not only dismally failed the people it was meant to protect but has again proven to our communities affected badly by GBV and gangsterism that it is just not serious in partnering to create a safer environment,” said McKenzie.

“It is worrying that for months there is no decision on the charges that are to be brought against the mother. What message does this send to other perpetrators of gender based violence - that it is OK? That your case will go on for months and months without any conclusion while your victim suffers.”

McKenzie urged the prosecution to speed up the case.

“This matter must draw to a conclusion, a court date must be decided upon and charges must be brought,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

