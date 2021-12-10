South Africa

WEBINAR | 25th anniversary of the constitution hosted by justice and correctional services minister Lamola

10 December 2021 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola is hosting a webinar to mark the 25th anniversary of the constitution being signed into law.

It will also mark international Human Rights Day.

TimesLIVE

