From matric at 16 to a PhD at 83: George resident celebrates milestone

Two octogenarians are graduating at Stellenbosch University (SU) on Monday after successfully completing their postgraduate academic programmes.

Antoinette Swart, 83, will receive a PhD in ancient cultures and Rosemary Lapping-Sellars, 80, will receive her Master’s in visual arts.

Swart, who lives in George, believes people should make the most of all opportunities “to the best of your ability”.

“It takes time and perseverance but the rewards are never-ending.”

Her PhD studies saw her visit Persepolis, the ancient ceremonial capital of the Achaemenes Empire, in Iran twice to study the remains of monuments there — an experience she described as “amazing”.

“I have a vivid imagination, so I was able to resurrect all the columns that had fallen down.”