Institutionalise and extend Covid-19 grant, says panel of experts

A more sustainable intervention is needed to provide income support to “chronically” poor and structurally unemployed South Africans, even after Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.

This is according to a report on basic income support for 18 to 60-year-olds which was launched on Monday by the social development department in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The department and the two entities appointed a panel of experts to conduct economic and social research.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said the report was part of an “important” element of the department’s efforts to institutionalise basic income support.

“Owing to the interdisciplinary investments by all our partners in academia, civil society and multilateral institutions, the report provides persuasive guidelines with which we must respond to the questions of the appropriateness and feasibility of extending basic income support to our citizens between the ages of 18 and 59,” Zulu said.