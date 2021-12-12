News

City of Joburg corruption busters step up investigations of dodgy officials

Investigators have widened their net, with workers arrested for issuing fake negative Covid-19 tests, selling residents’ account details to fraudsters, and colluding with building hijackers

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
12 December 2021 - 00:00

Some Johannesburg city officials are fraudulently issuing negative Covid-19 tests, selling databases containing residents’ billing details, colluding with building hijackers and contractors, and even using dead business owners’ credentials to steal millions of rands worth of fresh produce.

These are among the cases of fraud, corruption and maladministration investigated by the City of Johannesburg’s group forensic and investigation services unit...

