Shortage of rental cars may leave SA travellers scrambling: Survey

A new survey has found there’s a significant shortage of rental vehicles in SA after companies were forced to downscale their fleets in 2020 due to travel restrictions and the lack of international tourism.

Online car rental company Drive SA , which conducted the survey among its suppliers, said holidaymakers planning to travel in December and January should secure vehicles immediately as locals gear up for the festive season and demand rises.

Ellena van Tonder of Drive SA said: “Demand has picked up considerably in recent months and rental companies are working to replenish their fleets, but this will take time and we will not be able to keep up with demand.”

Van Tonder said the difficulty with supply is also affected by the shorter lead times they are experiencing with bookings.

“Due to Covid-19, people are reluctant to book far in advance because they don’t know if travel restrictions may be implemented or a new level of lockdown may be announced, so we find the lead times are much shorter than they used to be.