Lockdowns will spell collapse of hospitality industry, Fedhasa warns

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) has pleaded with the government not to enforce more Covid-19 lockdowns over the festive season to prevent the collapse of the industry.

Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson said the organisation has asked tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu to intervene on behalf of the industry.

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is expected to meet this week amid rising infections in SA.

“Our hospitality businesses cannot survive a repeat of last year December where beach bans, alcohol restrictions and extended curfews shut us down,” said Anderson.

“With the international travel bans, hospitality businesses are reliant on domestic tourism over the festive season. Fedhasa and industry partners have been working closely with minister Sisulu and have submitted alternatives to lockdown restrictions.”