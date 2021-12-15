Bheki Cele criticises Tshwane cops for waiting for video to trend before arresting an alleged abuser

Police minister Bheki Cele has criticised officers in Tshwane for apparently waiting for a video of an alleged abused woman to go viral on social media before arresting her alleged abuser.

In the video, a Pretoria woman claimed police had not helped her when she reported a domestic violence incident, saying that her alleged abuser was instead released.

Addressing SA Police Service (SAPS) at a police parade in Mpumalanga for the safer festive season inspection tour, Cele said the alleged perpetrator was arrested but criticised how the matter had to go viral on social media before any action was taken.

“The criminal was arrested. The problem is why it had to wait for it [the video] to trend on social media for him to be arrested,” said Cele. He also urged SAPS to treat gender-based violence (GBV) cases with urgency and not treat women “like pets” under the guise of “protecting them”.

“Allow women to be in space of growing and flying high. Men should never think they own women, they are human beings and are capable of doing things.

“This mentality of saying you need to protect women ... maybe they don’t need to be protected but need to be allowed to use their capabilities. With this mentality of saying you need to protect them, you begin to think that they are pets,” said Cele.