Deaf student graduates in first for university — using sign language to study

When Ilze Aäron, a deaf student from Paarl, graduated with her BEd foundation phase degree in December, she became the first Stellenbosch University student to have learned with the help of SA Sign Language (Sasl).

Aäron, 24, who is passionate about teaching and plans to teach at a deaf school, described her achievement as “a dream come true” and hopes it will inspire fellow deaf people to follow their dreams.

“I hope this makes people realise deaf people can achieve anything,” she said in an article published by the university on Tuesday.

Aäron, who completed the four-year degree in five years, voiced her heartfelt gratitude to the university’s disability unit and the language centre, whose interpreting services include Sasl interpreting, for the support they provided.

“They provided me with two Sasl interpreters and many other forms of support. The interpreters went to every class with me and helped me with everything I needed,” Aäron said.

In class, she would sit in front and the interpreter would sit in front of her to observe what the lecturer presented.

She said it was not easy to observe two people, the lecturer and interpreter, at the same time.

“Even though I can hear a bit and am able to partially follow what the lecturer says, I also had to observe the interpreter’s signs. After class we would sit down to make sure I understood the work and I hadn’t missed anything.

“At other times the language centre provided a camera to record the interpreter for me to watch the recording after class.”

Aäron would then prepare questions to ask the lecturer, through the interpreter, the next day.

“It was a lengthy and difficult process, so we decided to use a note taker. When none were available, one interpreter would make notes while the other interpreted. As a deaf student I cannot make notes while watching the interpreter continue signing.

“Other times I would make an appointment with the lecturer and discuss the work through the interpreter.”

Aäron said in the beginning, she thought other students would wonder why she always sat in front.

“But the interpreters were there from the start, making sure I felt included and had access to lectures and learning materials."

Vicki Fourie, a senior interpreter at the language centre who played a key role in the ground-breaking intervention, said working with Aäron was uplifting.

“We would love to do the same for other students in the future. We collaborated very well with the disability unit and the faculty of education. It was a joint effort. The experience made us realise how big the gap is for deaf students,” said Fourie.

