South Africa

Mthatha woman drowns in Western Cape dam

19 December 2021 - 11:24
A 21-year-old woman drowned in the Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape on Saturday.
A 21-year-old woman drowned in the Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape on Saturday.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com/ File photo

A 21-year-old woman drowned in the Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Spokesperson of the National Sea Rescue Institute Craig Lambinon said NSRI lifeguards were patrolling an area of the dam that didn’t have lifeguards on duty when they were alerted to a drowning in progress.

“Lifeguards immediately initiated a free-dive search for a 21-year-old female from Mthatha reported to have disappeared underwater while swimming with family members only a few minutes prior to the arrival of the NSIR lifeguards on the scene,” Lambinon said.

He said the lifeguards were able to locate the body of the female and brought it to the shore and immediately initiated CPR and resuscitation efforts.

He said police and the Western Cape health EMS were alerted about the incident. 

“With the local hospital only minutes away, NSRI lifeguards loaded the female onto a public member’s bakkie and with CPR continuing and they were driven to the nearby Clanwilliam hospital where doctors and nurses continued with CPR efforts,” Lambinon said.

He said after all efforts to resuscitate the female were exhausted, she was declared dead. Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Two drown in Hartbeespoort Dam resort swimming pool

Two people drowned at a resort at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West on Tuesday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.
News
2 weeks ago

Obey the lifeguards, urges Lifesaving SA as members prepare for onslaught of beachgoers

Disobedient beachgoers are the biggest challenge for lifeguards at the country's beaches over the festive season.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. IN PICTURES | Durban beachgoers brave chilly weather to take a dip in the ocean ... South Africa
  2. Obey the lifeguards, urges Lifesaving SA as members prepare for onslaught of ... South Africa
  3. Two drown in Hartbeespoort Dam resort swimming pool South Africa

Most read

  1. St John's College headboy readies for dream enrolment at Harvard South Africa
  2. ‘I’ll go with you, my child’: How ‘hero’ top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  3. KwaZulu-Natal family on their way to wedding killed in N2 crash South Africa
  4. RET backing for Duduzane as ANC eThekwini leader News
  5. IN PICTURES | Durban beachgoers brave chilly weather to take a dip in the ocean ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating