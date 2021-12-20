From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes from Malema in 2021
EFF leader Julius Malema’s views about current and political affairs saw him consistently grab news headlines in 2021, with more fireworks expected in 2022.
The outspoken Malema did not shy away from calling out politicians and solidifying his party’s stance on social and political issues which were magnified during the party’s campaign in the lead-up to the local government elections on November 1.
Here are five explosive quotes from the leader of the red berets:
ANC gave itself power it didn’t have in eThekwini
Perceived by some as a former ANC member who is consumed by revenge, Malema was not convinced by the ANC’s win in eThekwini after the re-election of Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor.
“We have instructed our lawyers to look at what they did in eThekwini because those positions belong to the party called the ANC and I don’t think they can willy-nilly be given to other parties. We think something illegal happened in eThekwini, so they will be receiving our papers very soon.”
EFF not here to revive the ANC, but to bury it
After voting with the DA in major metros in Gauteng after the elections, Malema said the EFF aimed to take power from the ANC.
“We are fighting the ANC. We are not here to revive the ANC, we are here to bury it. Even if it means we will bury it with a ghost with big teeth and horns and fire, we will vote for that ghost. As long as it is removing the ANC, we are fine with that ghost. And once we have buried the ANC, we will bring the Bible to destroy the ghost.”
EFF will build houses in Sandton
Malema said while campaigning that if the EFF was elected into power, the party would identify land in affluent Sandton suburbs and build RDP houses for the poor.
“The EFF is going to identify a piece of land in Sandton and we are going to build RDP houses. We must not have places of the rich and places of the poor. We must bring you together because you belong together.”
July unrest showed lack of leadership
Malema said ANC leaders failed to quell the violence and looting that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.
“You can’t start with SA Police Service or SA National Defence Force as the first call. The question should be: Where are the leaders to speak to their people? Are they scared of their people? If the answer is ‘yes’, the next question should be: Why are they leaders in the first place?”
EFF won’t comply with level 3 lockdown regulations
Malema sent shock waves when he announced the EFF would not adhere to the level 3 lockdown regulations introduced in June.
“From today, we don’t listen to what [President Cyril] Ramaphosa says about the coronavirus. We don’t comply with the nonsense he says about the coronavirus until he gives us the vaccine and vaccinates our people, because he has no intention of vaccinating our people.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.