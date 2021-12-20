From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes from Malema in 2021

EFF leader Julius Malema’s views about current and political affairs saw him consistently grab news headlines in 2021, with more fireworks expected in 2022.

The outspoken Malema did not shy away from calling out politicians and solidifying his party’s stance on social and political issues which were magnified during the party’s campaign in the lead-up to the local government elections on November 1.

Here are five explosive quotes from the leader of the red berets:

ANC gave itself power it didn’t have in eThekwini

Perceived by some as a former ANC member who is consumed by revenge, Malema was not convinced by the ANC’s win in eThekwini after the re-election of Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor.

“We have instructed our lawyers to look at what they did in eThekwini because those positions belong to the party called the ANC and I don’t think they can willy-nilly be given to other parties. We think something illegal happened in eThekwini, so they will be receiving our papers very soon.”

EFF not here to revive the ANC, but to bury it

After voting with the DA in major metros in Gauteng after the elections, Malema said the EFF aimed to take power from the ANC.

“We are fighting the ANC. We are not here to revive the ANC, we are here to bury it. Even if it means we will bury it with a ghost with big teeth and horns and fire, we will vote for that ghost. As long as it is removing the ANC, we are fine with that ghost. And once we have buried the ANC, we will bring the Bible to destroy the ghost.”