Malema says EFF lawyers will investigate how the ANC retained power in eThekwini

The EFF has hired lawyers to investigate how the ANC was able to retain power in eThekwini after the re-election of Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor on Wednesday.

Party leader Julius Malema made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday.

He accused the ANC of giving itself power it doesn't have, saying all would be revealed during a legal investigation.

“We have instructed our lawyers to look at what they did in eThekwini because those positions belong to the party called the ANC and I don’t think they can willy-nilly be given to other parties. We think something illegal happened in eThekwini, so they will be receiving our papers very soon,” said Malema.

He said the party will challenge Kaunda's re-election and wants to see him removed within a year.

Malema attributed the win in eThekwini to former president Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.