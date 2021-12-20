South Africa

House robber killed in Kimberley shoot-out

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
20 December 2021 - 17:35
A house robber was shot dead and another arrested after a home invasion in Kimberley on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

An armed robber was shot dead and a bystander was wounded in a shoot-out after a home invasion and robbery in Kimberley on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Sergio Kock said the owner of the house in Moghul Park and his wife were woken at about 8am by five robbers, four men and a woman.

“The robbers had firearms and assaulted the couple before tying them up. They took the owner’s firearm and a substantial amount of cash from the safe and fled the scene,” Kock said.

A shout-out ensued in the street outside the house between neighbourhood watch members and the robbers. 

One of the robbers, aged 35, and a woman bystander, aged 30, were wounded.

“Both were transported to hospital for medical treatment, where the suspect died. Another suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested. The other three men are still at large,” Kock said.

TimesLIVE

