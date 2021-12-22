South Africa

Poached abalone seized in Bloemfontein smugglers’ den

Stolen delicacy could be worth about R7m, say the Hawks

22 December 2021 - 11:17
The Hawks raided a house in Bloemfontein where they found an illegal abalone processing plant.
The Hawks raided a house in Bloemfontein where they found an illegal abalone processing plant.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks this week raided an illegal abalone-processing plant about as far from the sea as you can get — in Bloemfontein. 

The raid points to a smuggling network from Cape waters, where the abalone is poached, to the middle of the Free State.

The facility was bust by the Hawks on Tuesday in the suburb of Bayswater, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo, who said the team worked on “information received”.

The Hawks found dry and wet abalone with an estimated value of about R7m in a house in Olympus Street, Singo said.

Six suspects between the age of 20 and 40 were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Abalone worth R2m seized in Cradock

The Cradock crime prevention unit confiscated 1.4 tons of abalone this week.
News
2 months ago

Blast at Motherwell house blows the lid off illegal abalone processing facility

A gas explosion at a house in Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape revealed a trove of poached abalone with an estimated street value ...
News
1 month ago

Transnet fuel theft: Hawks make inroads with arrests

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team has arrested two men linked to Transnet fuel theft worth about R500,000 in the Alrode South ...
News
1 day ago

Bail for suspects caught with lion head

According to the Hawks, the pair tried to sell the lion's head to a traditional healer for R350,000.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  2. The state capture bling now in the hands of the state News
  3. Brace for a damp Christmas as 'above normal' rainfall predicted for SA South Africa
  4. ‘A real inspiration’ — Herman Mashaba gushes over wife Connie bagging MBA South Africa
  5. From investigating the ANC to building RDP houses in Sandton: 5 fire quotes ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique