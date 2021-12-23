South Africa

Store robbers attempt to escape through roof

23 December 2021 - 07:28
Police in Hluhluwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, arrested armed suspects who were in the process of robbing a store. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Police in Hluhluwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday arrested armed suspects who attempted to escape through the roof after robbing a store.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele, employees at a clothing store in the Hluhluwe CBD were accosted by three armed men at about 8.30am.

The suspects instructed staff and customers at gunpoint to lie on the floor and forced the manager to open the safe in the storeroom, Mbele said.

The suspects stole brand new cellphones and phones belonging to customers.

“The Hluhluwe police received a complaint of a robbery in progress and proceeded to the scene of the crime and intercepted the suspects who were holding staff members and customers hostage in the storeroom,” Mbele said.

The suspects attempted to escape through the roof but failed, she said.

The police rescued the victims and arrested three suspects who were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, cellphones and cash.

The suspects, aged between 24 and 32, will appear in the Hluhluwe magistrate’s court for robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

