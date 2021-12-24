Office of the chief justice to launch an aspirant women judges programme
The office of the chief justice is set to launch an aspirant woman judges programme in 2022.
According to the office, the programme is part of the SA Judicial Education Institute’s (SAJEI) 10th year celebration. The programme is meant to empower aspirant female judges and improve their chances of being appointed to the bench.
“As part of the SAJEI 10th year celebration under the leadership of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, it has considered implementing a virtual Aspirant Women Judges Programme over the year in 2022. The purpose of the training is to provide entry level education and training for aspiring female judicial officers to enhance suitability for appointment to judicial office,” the office said on Thursday.
The SAJEI council has constituted a training committee “tasked with the development, monitoring and implementation of the programme” which comprises nine members. The committee is co-led by North West high court judge president Mashangu Leeuw and former Gauteng high court deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo.
“It is envisaged the programme will be conducted over the 2022/23 financial year,” the office said.
“The programme will consist of virtual and practical training. After the initial formal training focused on judgment writing, participants will be placed at courts under mentorship.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.