South Africa

Office of the chief justice to launch an aspirant women judges programme

24 December 2021 - 11:05
The office of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is set to launch an aspirant women judges programme.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The office of the chief justice is set to launch an aspirant woman judges programme in 2022.

According to the office, the programme is part of the SA Judicial Education Institute’s (SAJEI) 10th year celebration. The programme is meant to empower aspirant female judges and improve their chances of being appointed to the bench.

“As part of the SAJEI 10th year celebration under the leadership of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, it has considered implementing a virtual Aspirant Women Judges Programme over the year in 2022. The purpose of the training is to provide entry level education and training for aspiring female judicial officers to enhance suitability for appointment to judicial office,” the office said on Thursday.

JSC to interview more than 70 people for vacancies at various courts

The Judicial Service Commission is set to interview more than 70 shortlisted candidates for a number of positions in the country's various courts, ...
News
4 months ago

 The SAJEI council has constituted a training committee “tasked with the development, monitoring and implementation of the programme” which comprises nine members. The committee is co-led by North West high court judge president Mashangu Leeuw and former Gauteng high court deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo.

“It is envisaged the programme will be conducted over the 2022/23 financial year,” the office said.

“The programme will consist of virtual and practical training. After the initial formal training focused on judgment writing, participants will be placed at courts under mentorship.”

TimesLIVE

