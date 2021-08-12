JSC to interview more than 70 people for vacancies at various courts
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to interview more than 70 shortlisted candidates for a number of positions in the country's various courts, including two positions in the Constitutional Court.
The JSC will sit for the interviews in October.
In June, the JSC published notices calling for nominations of interested people to fill the vacancies. On Wednesday, the screening committee of the JSC met and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed at its sitting scheduled for October 4-8.
For the two vacancies at the ConCourt, the JSC will interview senior counsel Alan Christopher Dodson and judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Rammaka Steven Mathopo, Mahube Betty Molemela, David Unterhalter and Bashier Vally.
For the vacancy of the judge president of the competition appeal court, the JSC will interview judge Bhekisisa Jerome Mnguni. For the two vacancies in that court, judges Denise Carol Fisher and Norman Michael Manoim have been shortlisted.
In the electoral court for vacancies of two judge members, judges Jamela Joseph Mhlambi and Lebogang Temperance Modiba have been shortlisted.
For two vacancies of non-judge members at the electoral court, the JSC will interview Prof Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya, Zaahira Moosa Allie Tiry, Sungaree Pather and Prof Moses Retselisitsoe Phooko.
Five candidates will be interviewed for the vacancy at the high court in Mthatha. They are Nceba Kirby Dukada SC, Mziwonke Samson Dunywa, Mbulelo Victor Nqumse, Lindiwe Rusi and Buyiselo Irven Somacala.
For three vacancies at the high court in Makhanda, 11 candidates have been shortlisted. They are Méchelle Beneke SC, Mziwonke Samson Dunywa, Prof Avinash Govindjee, Stephen Kenneth Gough, Justin Gregory Alexander Laing, Sandiswa (Mickey) Mfenyana, Mbulelo Victor Nqumse, Thandi Victoria Norman SC, Nicholas John Mullins SC, Olav Harald Ronaansen SC and Buyiselo Irven Somacala.
The JSC decided not to shortlist any candidate for the single vacancy at the high court in Bloemfontein.
For 10 vacancies at the Gauteng division of the high court, the JSC shortlisted 17 candidates for interviews. They are Noluntu Nellisa Bam, Allyson Ashley Crutchfield SC, Daniel Petrus de Villiers SC, Jabulani Ellington Dlamini, Dario Dosio, Harshila Khoosal Kooverjie SC, Steven Kuny SC, John Holland-Müter SC, Mncedisi Patrick Khumalo, Keitumetse Johanna Mogale, Anthony Peter Millar, Cassim Ismail Moosa, Jabulani Selby Nyathi, Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC, Jan Jacobus Clute Swanepoel, Brad Christopher Wanless SC and Livhuwani Betty Vuma.
The JSC has shortlisted Susannah Jane Cowen SC for one of two vacancies for the Gauteng division of the high court for secondment to the land say court.
Three candidates have shortlisted for the vacancy at the Limpopo division of the high court. They are Antolize Lamminga, Marisa Naudé-Odendaal and Thogomelani Coution Tshidada.
For the two vacancies a the Mpumalanga division of the high court, Mbombela and Middelburg, the JSC will interview Heinrich Frederich Braukmann, Denise Greyling-Coetzer, Mpopelele Bruce Gilbert Langa, Antolize Lamminga, Nhlanhla Snowy Masango, Paul Doctor Nkuna and Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse.
Five candidates have been shortlisted for two positions at the Western Cape High Court. They are Pearl Deidré Andrews, Dr James Dumisani Lekhuleni, Daniel Mafeleu Thulare, Constance Noluthando Nziweni and Mohamed Salie SC.
The JSC said the shortlisted candidates will be notified of the date, time and venue of the interviews in due course.
TimesLIVE