How SA’s highest court began creaking under Mogoeng Mogoeng
As more and more cases were heaped on Constitutional Court judges, critics were asking: where is the chief justice? In this series on the former chief justice, legal correspondent Franny Rabkin assesses his leadership of the country’s highest court
31 October 2021 - 00:03
For former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, the years 2015 and 2016 marked the zenith of his leadership of the judiciary.
When the legal community gathered at the Constitutional Court to formally say farewell to deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke in May 2016, Moseneke movingly paid tribute to Mogoeng...
