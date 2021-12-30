Money, employment and houses — What SA wants in 2022

It’s almost time for New Year's resolutions. But before 2021 ends, South Africans are taking to Twitter to share their expectations for 2022.

Marriage, houses, jobs and cars were some of the things on people’s wishlists that flooded the TL via the hashtag #ThingsIwantIn2022.

Less corruption, an effective government and youth employment also made the list, as the country battles with a record high unemployment rate of 34.9%. Some have used the trend to share their qualifications and skills in hope of catching the eye of a potential employer.

“For the SA youth to be employed, for our leaders to prioritise us and the betterment of this country,” one user said.

“Things I want in 2022 is for all people who are always going up and down looking for employment, to be employed,” another one tweeted.

From personal development to money, here’s a glimpse at some of the things South Africans wish for in 2022: