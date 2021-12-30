South Africa

Money, employment and houses — What SA wants in 2022

30 December 2021 - 09:00
South Africans are getting ready to usher in they new year. Stock photo.
South Africans are getting ready to usher in they new year. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/PIOTR PIATROUSKI

It’s almost time for New Year's resolutions. But before 2021 ends, South Africans are taking to Twitter to share their expectations for 2022. 

Marriage, houses, jobs and cars were some of the things on people’s wishlists that flooded the TL via the hashtag #ThingsIwantIn2022.

Less corruption, an effective government and youth employment also made the list, as the country battles with a record high unemployment rate of 34.9%. Some have used the trend to share their qualifications and skills in hope of catching the eye of a potential employer. 

For the SA youth to be employed, for our leaders to prioritise us and the betterment of this country,” one user said. 

“Things I want in 2022 is for all people who are always going up and down looking for employment, to be employed,” another one tweeted.

From personal development to money, here’s a glimpse at some of the things South Africans wish for in 2022: 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

‘Let’s try again next year’ — Prince Kaybee reflects on ‘not so great’ 2021

Prince Kaybee listed a number of things that went wrong for him this year.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Thuli P: ‘Next year I’m giving myself my dream life’

What are your New Year's resolutions?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Grateful’ Bonang Matheba reflects: 2021 was good to me

The IG reels moghel shared show how much fun she's had in the US. Bonang is happy and the #BForce loves to see it!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa
  4. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  5. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration
“We were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre”: Soweto mourns ...