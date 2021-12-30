South Africa

Three Durban men on murder charge after suspected thief found chained with padlock around his neck

30 December 2021 - 11:39 By TIMESLIVE
Police discovered the body of a suspected thief whose hands and legs were chained and a padlock was found around his neck
Police discovered the body of a suspected thief whose hands and legs were chained and a padlock was found around his neck
Image: fredlin adriaan

Three men have been arrested after police discovered the battered body of a man whose hands and legs were bound with a chain secured around his neck with a padlock inside a car in Clairwood, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Brighton Beach police received information about a man being assaulted by five people in Flower Road in Clairwood.

“The police noticed a group of men standing along the road and questioned them about a man who was being assaulted. They denied having any knowledge of such an assault in the area.”

She said police found a parked car with chains protruding.

“Upon their inspection of the vehicle, they discovered the body of a 28-year-old man with severe assault injuries, his hands and legs were tied up with a chain which was also secured around his neck with a padlock.”

She said the owner of the vehicle, his son and a friend were arrested and charged for murder. Two suspects managed to flee the scene and are still at large.

Mbele said the man was allegedly assaulted after he was caught removing copper wires from the vehicle.  

The men — aged between 25 and 49 — are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Serial thief caught stealing leggings from Cotton On given 10-year prison term

While 57-year-old Desiree Williams pleaded guilty to theft, the court thought it best to give her a hefty sentence to prevent her from ever doing it ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two Western Cape farmers face murder charges after shooting 'thief'

NPA says alleged thief was shot in the back while running away
News
3 weeks ago

Suspected copper thief shot by police during arrest, Ipid to investigate

The suspect was shot in the leg by police, allegedly while attempting to evade arrest.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa
  4. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  5. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration