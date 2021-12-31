'Someone check on Bheki Cele'- Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew

South Africans have taken to Twitter to welcome cabinet's decision to lift the Covid-19 curfew before New Year's Eve.

The curfew has been in place since the start of the lockdown in March 2020 to curb the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the presidency said it decided to ease the restrictions because of the vaccination rollout and capacity in the health system.

“Based on the trajectory of the pandemic, the levels of vaccination in the country and the available capacity within the health sector, the cabinet decided to make these changes to adjusted alert level 1 with immediate effect: