South Africa

Man arrested with hand grenade at airport in Bloemfontein

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
03 January 2022 - 20:14
Police arrested a man who was found with this drill hand grenade in his luggage at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Police arrested a man who was found with this drill hand grenade in his luggage at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested a man who was found in possession of a drill hand grenade at the Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein, causing the airport to be evacuated on Monday.

“The suspect arrived at the airport and reported at check-in-counter, where he handed over his luggage to be searched,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said.

The security officer placed the passenger's bag inside the X-ray scanner, which detected the metal inside the bag. The round object was visible on the monitor.

Covane said the security officer searched the bag and found the drill hand grenade.

“The police at the airport were called to the counter. An immediate decision was taken to activate the evacuation alarm because of the possibility of a threat in the terminal building.

“The bomb disposal unit were also summoned to the scene to handle the evidence and sweep the building,” Covane said.

He said the building was declared safe and operations continued as normal.

A case docket for possession of hand-grenade shell and interference with airport operations was opened against the 28-year-old man.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Private airfield in Lowveld could be the ultimate escape for jaded city dwellers

An advertisement for the airfield suggested the property had "numerous opportunities" such as a farm or lodge with private airstrip, game ranching, ...
Lifestyle
11 hours ago

Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final remains laid to rest

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town laid the ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to rest at the St George’s cathedral during a private, early ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks put the brakes on vehicles 'transporting Mandrax' from Joburg to Cape Town

A New Year's Eve tip-off led to the arrest of two men, who the Hawks caught transporting more than R1m worth of drugs from Gauteng to Cape Town on ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Someone check on Bheki Cele': Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew South Africa
  2. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  3. Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children News
  4. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  5. Two drownings bring gloom to New Year's Day in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze