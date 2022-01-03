Multimedia

WATCH | Another 'three to four hours' before parliament fire is quelled

Cape Town emergency services officials hope reinforced staff will help douse the flames

03 January 2022 - 19:50 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

The fire raging through parliament will take another three to four hours to contain, says Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town's fire and rescue services spokesperson. 

Plumes of smoke can be seen bellowing from parliament's National Assembly building from several streets away after the fire reignited on Monday afternoon.

It remains unclear what caused the fire to flare up again.

Parliament's presiding officers held a press conference earlier on Monday and said they expected to have a report about the fire by Friday.

However, minister of public works Patricia de Lille confirmed that the report would likely be delayed by the flare-up.

De Lille has assured the public that parliament's work will continue as alternative accommodation is currently being sought for MPs. The Cape Town Convention Centre has offered space to parliament, as has the City of Cape Town.

Parliament's official work calendar is meant to get under way on January 15, with the state of the nation address scheduled for February 10. 

TimesLIVE

