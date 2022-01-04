Warning issued as hail and thunderstorms possible in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal government has warned the public to exercise extreme caution as severe thunderstorms and rain are expected on Tuesday evening.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka placed disaster management teams on alert after a weather warning from the SA Weather Service.

According to the service, severe thunderstorms with potential hail, lightning and damaging winds can be expected in the north-eastern parts of the province.

“Flooding is a common occurrence following heavy rains. Residents in low-lying areas and near river banks must be extra cautious. We are also encouraging drivers to be extra cautious and avoid crossing overflowing bridges as this could result in their vehicles being washed away,” said Hlomuka.

The storm is expected to affect the following areas: Abaqulusi; Big Five Hlabisa-Impendle; Ingwe; Jozini; KwaDukuza; Mandeni; Maphumulo; Mkhambathini; Msinga; Mthonjaneni; Mtubatuba; Ndwedwe; Nkandla; Nongoma; Nquthu; Richmond; Msunduzi; Ubuhlebezwe; Ulundi; Umhlabuyalingana; uMhlathuze; uMlalazi; uMngeni; uMshwathi; uMziwabanti; Umvoti; Umzimkhulu; uPhongolo.

“Response teams are on high alert to deal with any incident,” said Hlomuka.

Last month the weather service said La Niña conditions, a complex weather pattern, were expected to continue during the summer season, with high levels of rainfall for the first five months of the year.

TimesLIVE