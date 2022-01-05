South Africa

Durban man ‘killed over stolen speakers’

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
05 January 2022 - 11:02
Three men, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested in connection with Sanele Kunene's murder in KZN. Stock photo.
Three men, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested in connection with Sanele Kunene's murder in KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed over a set of stolen speakers in Wyebank in Durban last Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said three men, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with Sanele Kunene’s murder.

“It is alleged that on December 30 at 5pm, five suspects went to the residence of the victim at Majuba Lane in Wyebank, where the victim was assaulted by the suspects. He was accused of stealing speakers belonging to one of the suspects,” she said.

“Kunene sustained assault wounds to the body and head and was declared dead on the scene. A murder docket was opened at Pinetown police station for further investigation.” 

The investigation led to the arrest of the three men, while the remaining suspects are at large.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court soon.

“The community is urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to let police do their job by investigating and arresting suspects involved in criminal activities,” Mbele said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman killed in Boksburg ‘planned to leave Gauteng for greener pastures’

The family of one of two women whose bodies were found in a dumping area in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, say she had been planning to leave Gauteng before ...
News
1 hour ago

KZN man pays with his life for dating ex-fiancée of alleged killer

The skeletal remains of 26-year-old Sanda Dlamini were dug up by police on New Year's Day after a 40-year-old man allegedly confessed to kidnapping ...
News
1 day ago

Baby found dead on N12, limbs tied, bruises on body

A case of murder is under investigation after a weeks-old baby boy's body was found on the N12 in North West on New Year's Day.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  2. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  3. Limpopo woman killed by crocodile while doing laundry at river South Africa
  4. Suspected parliament arsonist poses for cameras; possession of explosive device ... South Africa
  5. More sluice gates opened at Vaal Dam to ease water pressure South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town