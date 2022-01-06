South Africa

Telkom asks court to stop spectrum auction again

06 January 2022 - 09:55 By Nqobile Dludla
Telkom says the process is "tainted by a number of reviewable errors". Stock photo.
Telkom says the process is "tainted by a number of reviewable errors". Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

Telkom is seeking an urgent court order to prevent telecom regulator Icasa holding a spectrum auction in March, which would further delay the country's rollout of 5G and expansion of 4G capacity already held back by legal action.

Operators have waited more than 15 years for Icasa to release spectrum licences that are needed to lower data costs and add network capacity as data demand has surged and smartphone adoption continues to grow.

A previous court ruling after separate objections from Telkom, broadcaster e.tv, and the MTN Group prevented last year an auction of high-demand spectrum the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is due to hold by the end of March.

On Wednesday, Telkom said it had filed an application asking the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside the invitation to apply, which outlines the auction rules, spectrum bands and licence obligations, published by Icasa last month.

The application includes an urgent interdict to prevent Icasa from processing any applications until the review is heard, it said in a statement.

In court papers seen by Reuters, Telkom called the contemplated auction process unlawful, illegal, irrational and unreasonable given that the invite is “tainted by a number of reviewable errors”.

These errors include auctioning sub 1 Gigahertz (GHz) frequency band when it is not yet available and is the subject of a legal challenge brought by e.tv, similar to objections raised by the company last year.

Telkom says the outcome of the legal proceedings, set for hearing from March 14, will have a material impact on the availability of spectrum in this band.

Telkom is also fighting the lack of clarity around the timing in licensing a wholesale open access network, which refers to a single large network available to all mobile operators so that they do not need to build their own infrastructure.

“If allowed to stand, the [invitation] will have enduring negative consequences on the mobile market, including but not limited to reinforcing the anticompetitive structure of the mobile market,” it said in court papers.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Icasa issues temporary spectrum licences to six companies

Icasa has awarded temporary spectrum licences to six companies to continue delivering faster connectivity to customers.
Business Times
1 month ago

Telecom tower trend offers new opportunities — and profits

The decision by telecom operators to sell and separate their tower and related businesses into standalone companies from their services operations ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Telkom in talks to save struggling technology business

Telkom is scrambling to help BCX recover from a sluggish performance -- but analysts say selling the business is worth considering too.
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  3. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa
  4. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  5. Suspected parliament arsonist poses for cameras; possession of explosive device ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town