Telkom asks court to stop spectrum auction again

Telkom is seeking an urgent court order to prevent telecom regulator Icasa holding a spectrum auction in March, which would further delay the country's rollout of 5G and expansion of 4G capacity already held back by legal action.

Operators have waited more than 15 years for Icasa to release spectrum licences that are needed to lower data costs and add network capacity as data demand has surged and smartphone adoption continues to grow.

A previous court ruling after separate objections from Telkom, broadcaster e.tv, and the MTN Group prevented last year an auction of high-demand spectrum the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is due to hold by the end of March.

On Wednesday, Telkom said it had filed an application asking the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside the invitation to apply, which outlines the auction rules, spectrum bands and licence obligations, published by Icasa last month.

The application includes an urgent interdict to prevent Icasa from processing any applications until the review is heard, it said in a statement.