WATCH | Yakhe Kwinana's fat cake analogy resurfaces amid damning state capture report findings

Former SAA board member and SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana's fat cake analogy video has once again been thrust into the spotlight after the Zondo commission recommended she be charged with fraud and corruption.

Kwinana went viral last year for using a fat cake analogy at the commission to justify cancelling a R85m tender that was awarded to LSG Sky Chefs and handing it to a subsidiary of SAA, Air Chefs.

During her testimony at the commission, Kwinana was quizzed about allegations of tender irregularities at SAA and her relationship with the controversial businessman Vuyo Ndzeku.

She told the commission that giving business to LSG Sky Chefs at the expense of SAA Air Chefs was not an option.

“If my daughter sells fat cakes and someone next door is also selling fat cakes, why would I buy next door instead of supporting my daughter?

“I would not go next door to buy fat cakes and leave my child’s fat cakes here. Even if I had a challenge with them, I would say reduce the baking powder, add this and that so it could be to the customer’s satisfaction,” said Kwinana at the time.