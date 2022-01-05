South Africa

From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture report

05 January 2022 - 13:35
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni should be pursued by the NPA in connection with alleged fraud and corruption while she was at the national carrier, the Zondo commission report has recommended. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapho

The first part of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission Raymond Zondo, implicating several high-profile politicians and businesspeople.

For three years the commission heard evidence of alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering at state entities, including SAA, Eskom and Transnet.

People implicated in the report include former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi and ex SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

The report, which is more than 870 pages in length, is the first part of three to be submitted by Zondo.

The commission investigated, among other things, whether Zuma, as state president, moved allies into key government positions, who then awarded tenders by SOEs and state organs for the benefit of the Gupta family or other individuals. 

Here are six people implicated in the report: 

Mzwanele Manyi

Manyi is accused of enabling state capture during his 18-month tenure as CEO at state communications entity GCIS.

According to the report, the now-defunct Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age received millions of rand in advertising spend and sponsorships from the GCIS.

  • in 2011 the entity paid TNA R6.3m despite the newspaper having no clear evidence of readership and circulation figures
  • in 2012 GCIS spending increased to R8.2m
  • after Manyi's departure in August 2012 TNA received R9.5m in the 2013/2014 financial year and R9.9m in 2014/2015

Jacob Zuma and Tom Moyane

The report said Zuma and Moyane colluded to dismantle the national tax authority, Sars.

It found Moyane was informed of his appointment at Sars in advance, despite an ongoing appointment process at the time.

“The only feasible conclusion is that the organisation was deliberately captured and president Zuma and Moyane played critical roles in the capture of Sars and dismantling it in the way it was done during Moyane’s term as commissioner,” Zondo said. 

Yakhe Kwinana and Dudu Myeni 

Zondo attributed the demise of SAA to Kwinana, who was in charge of technical operations, and Myeni, whom, he said, acted with “corrupt intent”.

The report notes Myeni's undue appointment as SAA board chairperson, as she was an underperforming board member who rarely showed up for meetings.

Zondo said Myeni's management style instilled fear, intimidation and paranoia “when a public entity should be operated transparently and with accountability to the South African people who fund its operations”.

Their conduct enabled acts of corruption and fraud at SAA and SAA Technical. 

Malusi Gigaba

Zondo said former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba was a Zuma and Guptas loyalist and would do anything for them.

Gigaba's denial of involvement and interference at Eskom and SAA must be rejected, he said.

He cited Gigaba's estranged wife Norma Mngoma who testified that Gigaba took instructions from the Guptas.

Gigaba’s evidence that he would not have been involved in operational matters must be rejected. Gigaba was prepared to do wrong for the Guptas or Zuma. A number of incidents can be pointed out in support of this,” said Zondo. 

