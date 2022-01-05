From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture report

The first part of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday by acting chief justice and chairperson of the commission Raymond Zondo, implicating several high-profile politicians and businesspeople.

For three years the commission heard evidence of alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering at state entities, including SAA, Eskom and Transnet.

People implicated in the report include former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi and ex SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

The report, which is more than 870 pages in length, is the first part of three to be submitted by Zondo.

The commission investigated, among other things, whether Zuma, as state president, moved allies into key government positions, who then awarded tenders by SOEs and state organs for the benefit of the Gupta family or other individuals.

Here are six people implicated in the report:

Mzwanele Manyi

Manyi is accused of enabling state capture during his 18-month tenure as CEO at state communications entity GCIS.

According to the report, the now-defunct Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age received millions of rand in advertising spend and sponsorships from the GCIS.