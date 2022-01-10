POLL | Should spectators be allowed back at stadiums?

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for spectators to be allowed to attend events at stadiums, sparking fresh debate.

Addressing party supporters during the EFF's Siyabonga rally in eThekwini at the weekend, Malema said lifting the restrictions on gatherings would help alleviate unemployment, particularly in the entertainment sector, which has been hardest hit by the restrictions.

“We want the entertainment industry to open. We want our people to be entertained. We are unemployed. We don’t have money to go to school, pay rent, to buy houses. We need to entertain ourselves from our own poverty,” said Malema.