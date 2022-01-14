South Africa

SA's total Covid-related deaths reach 93,117

14 January 2022 - 20:13 By TIMESLIVE
South Africa recorded 5,244 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The total number of recorded Covid-19 related fatalities in SA climbed to 93,117 with an additional 128 deaths reported on Friday.

“Of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update.

A snapshot of the latest Covid-19 update by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.
Image: NICD

“Today the institute reports 5,244 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,552,043. This increase represents a 13% positivity rate.”

The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng (20%) and KwaZulu-Natal (19%).

There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

