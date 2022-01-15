South Africa

Education bosses told to change tune after punishing teacher for singing in church choir

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
15 January 2022 - 14:02
Teacher Maria Mnisi was given a final written warning for singing in a church choir. File photo
Teacher Maria Mnisi was given a final written warning for singing in a church choir. File photo
Image: 123rf/americanspirit

A teacher who was given a final written warning for singing in a church choir has had it expunged after appealing.

Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator Mathews Ramotshela said the Limpopo education department “dismally failed” to produce evidence for its claim that Maria Mnisi took a second job with permission.

The dispute revolved around a R15,000 payment Mnisi's Evangelical Presbyterian Church choir received for singing at a provincial government function.

The education department deputy director for conduct management, Mbengeni Netshifhefhe, testified that the auditor-general found Mnisi “engaged in remunerative work beyond her scope of employment”.

The department asked Mnisi, also the choir secretary, to respond to the allegation and found she did not apply for permission.

But Mnisi said choristers did not receive any money even when the choir was paid for performances.

Fired principal who took kickback on textbook order fails to get his job back

An acting principal who shared a kickback on a textbook order with a school governor has failed to overturn his dismissal by the Free State education ...
News
5 hours ago

Recounting her evidence, Ramotshela said: “Mostly they sing over weekends. Sometimes the choir gets remunerated for performances. The money gets paid directly into the choir’s bank account.

“No part of any such monies ever gets paid to individual members as choristers do not get remunerated for performing in the choir.”

Commenting on the education department decision to sanction Mnisi, Ramotshela said the teacher did not receive a “red cent” for her participation in the choir.

“One cannot with conviction say that she is involved in extraneous work,” he said. “In my considered view, she did not need any permission to participate in church and/or choir activities.

“One wonders how, given the paucity of any evidence that implies wrongdoing, the employer deemed it necessary to arraign the employee for this type of misconduct with a final warning as a penalty.”

Ramotshela declared the final written warning issued in June 2021 “null and void”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Again, poor children bear the brunt of education budget constraints

The Limpopo education department has scrapped an incentive project to keep teachers in rural schools
News
1 month ago

North West teacher fired for assaulting his superior fails in bid to retain his job — and win a R4.6m claim

An errant teacher who beat up his superior and slept during a workshop has failed in his bid to milk the taxpayers of R4.6m.
News
3 months ago

Gauteng school principal fired for demanding a kiss from his PA

A Pretoria school principal fired for inappropriately hugging his personal assistant and demanding a kiss has failed in a bid for reinstatement.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  2. WATCH | Security guard who allegedly stole R4m in 2019 finally caught, appears ... South Africa
  3. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  4. WATCH | Clip of Mogoeng Mogoeng warning against 'attempt to capture' judiciary ... South Africa
  5. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Can the Covid-19 vaccine cause throat cancer? South Africa

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...