Elgar, Petersen, Rabada — 5 things SA learnt from their epic series win against India

SA pulled off a remarkable, come-from-behind 2-1 series victory over number one Test nation India on Friday with a second consecutive seven wicket-win in the third Test in Cape Town.

It was just the fourth time in 133 years of Test cricket at Newlands that a side has chased more than 200 to win, and displayed the courage and guts of this emerging Proteas side.

TimesLIVE picks out five talking points from the series as SA now prepare to go to New Zealand for two Tests next month.

Elgar is the leader the Proteas need

Dean Elgar said after the win over India at Newlands that he has an “old school mentality with a new school twist” but he has proven in this series that he is the kind of captain SA needs.

He led with the bat with his match-winning 96 not out in the second Test and another important 30 in the second innings in Newlands, but most crucially he was not afraid to ruffle some feathers with underperforming senior players earlier in the series.

Test cricket is tough and you need men of steel at the coalface. Elgar talked about “hard chats” with some senior players after the 113-run loss in the first Test and clearly he is not afraid to address what he sees as a lack of effort or other aspect of underperformance.

He hinted he told them to shape up or ship out. You wonder if Joe Root would take the same approach with his England players. If not, maybe he should.

Petersen is the real deal

The number three position is such a vital one in Test cricket, there to shield against one early wicket becoming two, and all too often in the recent past for SA the person there has been a virtual opener.