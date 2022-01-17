Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dr Makhosi Khoza remains a talking point online as the public responds to her “resignation” from the party.

Party leader Herman Mashaba on Sunday clarified that Khoza had not resigned from the party altogether, saying she was appointed to a new position in the eThekwini council and remained a member of ActionSA.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mashaba said Khoza resigned as KZN chairperson out of her free will to focus on her family business and new position as chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) for Durban.

“Dr Khoza was the one who proposed to step aside because of her council commitments and her personal financial situation, where she feels she wants to focus on rebuilding her family’s financial interests,” said Mashaba.

The party announced in December that Khoza was “taking a step back” as the party’s chairperson to focus on her new position in MPAC.

Mashaba said though the party had not anticipated the position, it was critical in the fight against corruption in the eThekwini municipality.

Is there a fallout between Khoza and ActionSA?

Mashaba told the broadcaster ActionSA found out through media reports that Khoza had been elected chairperson of the MPAC with the help of ANC councillors in the eThekwini municipality.

Last week, the SABC reported that Khoza claimed she had received insults from ActionSA’s senior leadership after her election to the new position, as she was perceived by some to have been “planted to destroy ActionSA from within”.

However, the party's national chairperson Michael Beaumont denied this, saying the party stood with Khoza and had faith in her leadership.

Her replacement

On Friday, Action SA announced the appointment of Musa Kubheka as interim KZN provincial chairperson.

Kubheka also serves as the party's chief whip in eThekwini and is the former regional chairperson in the municipality.

Beaumont said Kubheka’s appointment as the provincial chairperson was fully endorsed by members of the KZN interim executive committee.