Makhosi Khoza steps back from ActionSA leadership role to focus on municipal oversight

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA has announced that its KwaZulu-Natal leader Makhosi Khoza will be “taking a step back”.

The development was announced by Mashaba in a statement on Thursday.

“Over the past few days, engagements have resulted in an outcome in which Dr Makhosi Khoza will be stepping back as the provincial chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal.

“This outcome arises from Dr Khoza’s election to the position of the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee [in eThekwini], a critical role in the fight against corruption and malfeasance which has been prolific in this municipality,” said Mashaba.

He said the MPAC position was not anticipated or planned for, but is an extremely important role both for the residents of eThekwini and ActionSA.

“It represents the opportunity see the first real fight against wrongdoing in eThekwini.