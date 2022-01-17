South Africa

Woman’s body discovered, son arrested

17 January 2022 - 08:45
A son has been arrested in connection with his mother's death. Stock photo.
A son has been arrested in connection with his mother's death. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 28-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the disappearance and subsequent discovery of the body of his 59-year-old mother.

The mother was reported missing to Knysna police on Monday last week following reports that she was last seen alive the previous Friday evening.

Her body, partially decomposed, was discovered on Tuesday by a member of the community in bushes at Hornlee, Knysna.

“An autopsy was conducted to determine the possible cause of death. The report is not available at this stage and will be produced to court as part of the evidence,” said Knysna police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie.

Her son was arrested on Friday night.

He is scheduled to appear in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

He remains in custody in the Knysna police station holding cells.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Charred body of woman found in bushes in Limpopo

The victim had beads that are normally worn by traditional healers.
News
5 days ago

Man arrested for assault, rape of estranged wife to remain in custody

The Mogwase magistrate’s court in the North West on Monday postponed the case against a man accused of assaulting and raping his estranged wife last ...
News
1 week ago

NPO assisting survivors shares ways for victims to safely escape abuse

Last year the Tears Foundation received nearly 43,000 calls for help regarding gender-based violence over the festive season, and this year looks to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘White man threatened me with death sentence,’ says parliament arson accused South Africa
  2. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  3. What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m ... News
  4. What’s happened to Woolies’ viennas, cost of missing a car service and fixed ... Consumer Live
  5. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...