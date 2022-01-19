162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads

An apparently drunk group of people pretending to be parents arrived at a North West school on Tuesday night and abducted 162 pupils.

The North West education department relayed their dismay over the incident on Wednesday.

The department said that about 8pm on Tuesday, the mob arrived at the Boons Mega Farm School gates in four vehicles. They wanted the Tirelong Secondary School pupils who had been accommodated at the farm school after criminals stole electricity cables, water taps, the roof, books, window frames, doors and kitchen utensils from the school.

The Tirelong school still does not have running water or electricity and the pupils had to be moved to ensure they did not miss out on their education.

They were sent to the Moedwil, Naauwpoort and Boons Mega Farm Schools.

According to the department, when the perpetrators arrived at the gate the security guards refused to let them in as they could not provide their necessary identifications.