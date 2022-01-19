Class of 2021 — Nine distinctions and heart full of hope for Redhill Dux pupil

A top-achieving pupil from the private English-medium Redhill School is over the moon after scoring nine distinctions.

John Cokayne, who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams, received his results early on Wednesday.

He chose a demanding subject package which included physical sciences, advanced programme physics and information technology.

“I feel over the moon. I’ve been working towards this goal for so long because I realised that if I wanted to do well in matric, I needed to excel in younger grades while learning the foundations. I decided I wanted to do the best I possibly could in Grade 12.

“It required a lot of sacrifices, determination, late nights, willpower and working while all your friends are having fun. I suppose there’s a lot of relief that it wasn’t all for nothing.

“This year was quite difficult. Not as bad as last year, but I struggled. I am someone who definitely prefers to work at school, in the classroom, so not having that last year and the beginning of this year meant I was feeling a little out of sorts,” Cokayne said.