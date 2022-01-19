Multimedia

WATCH | Portrait of an alleged arsonist: What we know about Zandile Mafe

His court case has gripped the nation since he was arrested

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
19 January 2022 - 08:39

He has been described as a “humble man” and is accused of setting the fire which destroyed parliamentary buildings. 

The state has charged 49-year-old Zandile Mafe with terrorism, but those who know him say he would not commit such a crime. 

Who is Mafe and why is he at the centre of terrorism and arson charges?

TimesLIVE Video takes a look at what we know about Mafe’s life from his birth in Mahikeng, North West, to moving to Cape Town in search of greener pastures.

LISTEN | What is really going on with the parliament fire?

His cousin Sibongile Matiwane said Mafe fell on difficult times during the hard lockdown in 2021.

Mafe resorted to sleeping outside parliament, where he was arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze. He has been charged with terrorism and other offences and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

On Tuesday Western Cape judge president John Hlophe overturned Mafe’s court-ordered 30-day evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital and allowed his bail hearing to go ahead on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

WATCH | Zandile Mafe's mental evaluation 'unlawful' says judge Hlophe

“The further detention of Mr Zandile Mafe in Valkenberg hospital is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect,” ordered judge ...
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Terror charge added as alleged parliament arsonist is diagnosed with mental illness

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of setting parliament alight, might not stand trial if the state has its way.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe

A clean-shaven Zandile Mafe, wearing a smart suit jacket, appeared in court on Tuesday with new and high-level legal representation in his trial for ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Portrait of an alleged arsonist: What we know about Zandile Mafe Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Doctor questioned about CPR in trial of four cops accused of Mthokozisi ... Multimedia
  3. WATCH | Aerial footage shows flooding engulfing Ladysmith while rescue ... Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Enough is enough,' say protesters who support arson accused Zandile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?
Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022