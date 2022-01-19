Don’t hold my beer — Here’s why there is a booze shortage at some taverns

The National Liquor Traders Council has bemoaned the impact a glass bottle shortage has had on taverns in SA.

The shortage is said to be caused by difficulties resulting from the alcohol bans, buoyant growth in the beverage industry after the ban was lifted, and the suspension of the Consol Glass Nigel plant in Gauteng.

Speaking to eNCA, National Liquor Traders Council spokesperson Lucky Ntimane said the shortage has affected taverns badly.

“The situation we are facing is very dire because Consol can only supply 90% to 95% of the required glass for the alcohol industry,” he said.

There are rations on the number of cases that can be ordered , with the industry only set to return to normal in May.

“If you order 10 cases, you may not get 10. You may get one or two if you are lucky. That means we’re going to suffer for the next four to five months,” said Ntimane.

IOL reported that Consol Glass CEO designate Paul Curnow said the glass bottle shortage was worsened in certain products where demand or additional growth had exceeded historical offtake.

“In the short term, Consol continues to assist all its customers by facilitating imports of glass where feasible,” said Curnow.