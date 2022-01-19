South Africa

Don’t hold my beer — Here’s why there is a booze shortage at some taverns

It has nothing to do with New Year’s resolutions

19 January 2022 - 08:30
The glass bottle shortage has affected taverns in the country. Stock photo.
The glass bottle shortage has affected taverns in the country. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

The National Liquor Traders Council has bemoaned the impact a glass bottle shortage has had on taverns in SA.

The shortage is said to be caused by difficulties resulting from the alcohol bans, buoyant growth in the beverage industry after the ban was lifted, and the suspension of the Consol Glass Nigel plant in Gauteng.

Speaking to eNCA, National Liquor Traders Council spokesperson Lucky Ntimane said the shortage has affected taverns badly. 

“The situation we are facing is very dire because Consol can only supply 90% to 95% of the required glass for the alcohol industry,” he said.

There are rations on the number of cases that can be ordered , with the industry only set to return to normal in May.

“If you order 10 cases, you may not get 10. You may get one or two if you are lucky. That means we’re going to suffer for the next four to five months,” said Ntimane.

IOL reported that Consol Glass CEO designate Paul Curnow said the glass bottle shortage was worsened in certain products where demand or additional growth had exceeded historical offtake.

“In the short term, Consol continues to assist all its customers by facilitating imports of glass where feasible,” said Curnow.

Here’s why you may be struggling to find a Savanna — Bev maker apologises for shortage

It's drier than the Savanna in parts of Mzansi. Have you experienced a shortage?
News
2 months ago

Last year, Ntimane told SABC News  the informal liquor sector was struggling to recover from the alcohol bans that were implemented during lockdown. 

“The supply chain issues being experienced by liquor manufacturers affect us directly because without stock we are not able to run our businesses,” he said. 

” That there aren’t any glass bottles available for products such as Savanna and others means our recovery efforts are going to take time. We won’t be able to sell stock since it’s not available.”

We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply issues

This year's festive season could be a booze-less one for many, as SA continues to face issues with alcohol supply.
News
2 months ago

City of Cape Town confiscated almost 5,000 litres of alcohol during the festive season

The City of Cape Town confiscated 8,699 bottles of alcohol, which amounts to 5,000 litres, at public beaches and other amenities throughout the ...
News
1 week ago

South African Breweries may require staff to have Covid-19 vaccines

SAB, part of Anheuser-Busch InBev, said on Tuesday it was looking at making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for staff across its operations.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  3. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?
Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022