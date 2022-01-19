Don’t hold my beer — Here’s why there is a booze shortage at some taverns
It has nothing to do with New Year’s resolutions
The National Liquor Traders Council has bemoaned the impact a glass bottle shortage has had on taverns in SA.
The shortage is said to be caused by difficulties resulting from the alcohol bans, buoyant growth in the beverage industry after the ban was lifted, and the suspension of the Consol Glass Nigel plant in Gauteng.
Speaking to eNCA, National Liquor Traders Council spokesperson Lucky Ntimane said the shortage has affected taverns badly.
“The situation we are facing is very dire because Consol can only supply 90% to 95% of the required glass for the alcohol industry,” he said.
There are rations on the number of cases that can be ordered , with the industry only set to return to normal in May.
“If you order 10 cases, you may not get 10. You may get one or two if you are lucky. That means we’re going to suffer for the next four to five months,” said Ntimane.
IOL reported that Consol Glass CEO designate Paul Curnow said the glass bottle shortage was worsened in certain products where demand or additional growth had exceeded historical offtake.
“In the short term, Consol continues to assist all its customers by facilitating imports of glass where feasible,” said Curnow.
Last year, Ntimane told SABC News the informal liquor sector was struggling to recover from the alcohol bans that were implemented during lockdown.
“The supply chain issues being experienced by liquor manufacturers affect us directly because without stock we are not able to run our businesses,” he said.
” That there aren’t any glass bottles available for products such as Savanna and others means our recovery efforts are going to take time. We won’t be able to sell stock since it’s not available.”
