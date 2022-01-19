WATCH | Clean-up operations begin in Ladysmith as water level subsides

Asia Bayjoua, 52, owner of the shop Kwa Jilani on Forbes Street, said they had experienced flooding in the past but the latest incident was unprecedented.

“Last February we had a flood but it wasn't as severe as this. This one was really bad. I know I have a massive loss. My fridges are damaged, my stove is damaged, my counters are broken. The force of the water destroyed everything.”

She laid the blame on a poor drainage system, claiming storm water drains had been blocked.

“It's the drainage system. The last flood we had the municipality didn't come and clean up. On Wednesday we also had a flood. There was no municipality coming to help us clean up. We clean the streets, roads and shops on our own. No-one came to help or clean the drains.”

Stains on the walls outside Bayjoua's shop show how high the water level reached, peaking at more than 1m.