8 places where you can you check your matric results- including right here!
It's all systems go for the department of basic education which will on Friday release the exam results for the class of 2021 matriculants.
The department said on Tuesday that more than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November, in 67 subjects.
More than 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools in 65 subjects.
IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%.
There are several platforms where you can check your results; here are some of them below:
Arena Holdings Platform
Arena Holdings is the parent company of publications that include TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE.
Matriculants can register to receive their results on https://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/results. It's quick and easy.
Register and include your exam number and school name to receive a notification when results are released.
Buy a newspaper
Various newspapers including Sowetan, publish matric results.
Because of the high demand for newspapers, they often get sold out as early as midnight around this time of the year.
Basic education website
Pupils can also register on the department's website. The site is zero-rated, which means you won't use data to access it.
Collect your results from your school
Pupils can fetch their results statements from their school on Friday.
GPG app
The Gauteng department of education also allows matriculants to register to view their results under their “all popular services” tab.
The app works on smartphones or any device with an internet connection.
SMS
An SMS service charges R1.50 for each matriculant who wishes to receive a notification of their results. Text your exam number to 35658 and your results will be sent as soon as they are available.
USSD
You can also dial the USSD code *120*35658# after which you will receive instructions to follow to access your results.
Western Cape department of education
If you are in the Western Cape, you can visit its education department's website. Results will be available from 11am on Friday.
