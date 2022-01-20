8 places where you can you check your matric results- including right here!

It's all systems go for the department of basic education which will on Friday release the exam results for the class of 2021 matriculants.

The department said on Tuesday that more than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November, in 67 subjects.

More than 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools in 65 subjects.

IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%.

There are several platforms where you can check your results; here are some of them below:

Matriculants can register to receive their results on https://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/results. It's quick and easy.

Register and include your exam number and school name to receive a notification when results are released.