‘Bank rep’ call about large transaction on store card prompts new scam alert

A new threat involving a call from a fake bank representative has been highlighted by the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service.

A woman received a call saying there was a fraudulent transaction of R10,000 at a Makro in Polokwane. The bank representative then asked if they should block the card. The potential victim said yes.

The “bank representative” asked her if she had the card in question with her. She was then prompted to read out the bank card number to the representative.

When the bank representative asked for the CVV number at the back of the card, however, the woman realised her bank would never ask for this information and hung up.

“This is a classic case detailing how easy it is to become a victim. This lady was obviously in shock when she received the call and wanted to manage her loss,” said Manie van Schalkwyk, SAFPS CEO.

“It is vitally important to remember that your bank will never call you and ask you for information like your bank card number or your CVV number.”

If you receive this call, contact your bank’s fraud department immediately, he advises.

Consumers can also seek protective registration from the SAFPS. The free service aims to protect individuals against potential fraud.

