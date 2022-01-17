Net tightens as Hawks probe scammer who conned victims out of millions

Suspect denies the allegations, which Gauteng investigators say targeted mainly young women and the elderly

The Hawks are investigating an alleged Johannesburg con artist, who is accused of preying on young women, scamming them and their inner circles of “millions”.



Just how many millions is up for debate, but according to Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations it could be as much as R10m...