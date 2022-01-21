PW Botha’s daughter Amelia dies in car accident

Amelia Paschke, one of former president PW Botha’s five children, died in a car crash shortly after a ceremony to bid farewell to her daughter, who died of natural causes earlier this month.

“She was a skilled trauma adviser, a wonderful mother and grandmother,” Vicky Taljaardt shared on the Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck Alumni group on Facebook, the school where Paschke matriculated in 1963.

“She died in a car accident on the way back from Betty’s Bay where they went to spread their daughter’s ashes,” said Taljaardt.

Her husband Uwe and two young children were injured in the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Their daughter Sigrun “Ster” Paschke, 48, a pianist, accordionist and composer who worked all over the world, died in Cape Town aged 48 after suffering an embolism on January 5.