South Africa

PW Botha’s daughter Amelia dies in car accident

21 January 2022 - 13:06 By TimesLIVE
The road through the Kogelberg Mountain range near Betty's Bay. File image.
Image: Tracy Pieterse

Amelia Paschke, one of former president PW Botha’s five children, died in a car crash shortly after a ceremony to bid farewell to her daughter, who died of natural causes earlier this month.

“She was a skilled trauma adviser, a wonderful mother and grandmother,” Vicky Taljaardt shared on the Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck Alumni group on Facebook, the school where Paschke matriculated in 1963.

“She died in a car accident on the way back from Betty’s Bay where they went to spread their daughter’s ashes,” said Taljaardt. 

Her husband Uwe and two young children were injured in the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Their daughter Sigrun “Ster” Paschke, 48, a pianist, accordionist and composer who worked all over the world, died in Cape Town aged 48 after suffering an embolism on January 5.

Dramatic. Lindile Lista Lerato Ntsabo

Posted by Annelie Rabie on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said a Suzuki Jimny had veered off the road near Rooi Els and overturned.

“The driver was driving on the R44 from Rooi Els in the direction of Gordon's Bay on Tuesday at about 4.40pm when the driver lost control. According to reports, the vehicle left the road, overturned, rolled over rocks, and landed in the sea. A female passenger was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“A man aged 78 and two girls aged five and 10 who sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

Botha, who died in Wilderness at the age of 90 in 2006, was prime minister (1978–1984) and state president (1984–1989) during the height of apartheid.

His wife Elize, with whom he had children Rossouw, Pieter Willem, Elanza, Amelia and Rozanne, died in 1997 at the age of 75.

TimesLIVE

