Labour department suspends operations at Atteridgeville office after break-in

The department of employment and labour says operations at its Atteridgeville offices are temporarily on hold after a break-in on Wednesday night.

Clients who require services relating to Covid-19 Ters applications, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and employment services, among others, are urged to use online services or visit other branches.

The department said computers and “other assets” were stolen during the burglary on January 19.

“The department is unable to say when services will resume. However, the intention is to resume as soon as possible. The incident has been reported to the police ,” said the office of minister Thulas Nxesi.

The department has not responded to questions sent by TimesLIVE regarding progress of the police investigation, security at the premises and whether there was sensitive information stored in the stolen computers.