LISTEN | Prison inmates achieve 77% matric pass rate

Lamola said 147 inmates passed out of the 191 who registered to write matric last year.

Full-time matric pupils achieved an 89.83% pass rate and the pass rate was 77% for full-time and part-time pupils combined.

The minister wants education to be compulsory in prisons.

He said eight schools achieved a 100% pass rate, and “82% of our pupils qualify to register at university or college”.

He was speaking at Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga.