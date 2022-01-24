South Africa

LISTEN | Prison inmates achieve 77% matric pass rate

Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
24 January 2022 - 14:57
A total of 147 inmates passed out of the 191 who registered to write matric last year. File photo.
A total of 147 inmates passed out of the 191 who registered to write matric last year. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola announced the 2021 matric results of prison inmates on Monday.

Listen:

Lamola said 147 inmates passed out of the 191 who registered to write matric last year.

Full-time matric pupils achieved an 89.83% pass rate and the pass rate was 77% for full-time and part-time pupils combined.

The minister wants education to be compulsory in prisons.

He said eight schools achieved a 100% pass rate, and “82% of our pupils qualify to register at university or college”.

He was speaking at Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga.

MORE:

LISTEN | SA records 76.4% matric pass — a slight increase from last year

The matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.
News
3 days ago

KZN class of 2021 the 'most resilient' after facing July unrest and Covid-19 disruptions

The class of 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal has proven to the "most resilient" in recent history, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

IN PICTURES | Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants celebrate

Tears of joy and screams of delight were shared as nervous Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants collected their report cards, signalling the start of a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  2. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News
  3. Redi Tlhabi takes aim at Malema: ‘You’re a 10 percenter on national landscape ... South Africa
  4. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  5. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA