LISTEN | SA records 76.4% matric pass — a slight increase from last year

The matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results at an event on Thursday night.

The Free State was the best-performing province, at 85.7% (up 0.6 percentage points from 2020), while Limpopo was the worst-performing at 66.7% (a decline of 1.5 percentage points from the year before) and the only province to achieve below 70%.

The Northern Cape and Eastern Cape made the biggest improvements in the 2021 matric exams, recording 71.4% and 73% respectively. The Northern Cape improved its pass rate by 5.4 percentage points, while the Eastern Cape’s pass rate shot up by 4.9 percentage points.

Tshwane South in Gauteng was the country’s top-performing district, followed by Motheo (Free State) and Fezile Dabi (Johannesburg West). Ekurhuleni South in Gauteng and the Metro district in Western Cape tied for fifth.

